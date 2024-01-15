Open Menu

UN Seeks $4.2 Billion For Ukraine Aid In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM

UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

The United Nations needs $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to refugees who have fled, but feared a likely shortfall as the Gaza war dominates global attention

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The United Nations needs $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to refugees who have fled, but feared a likely shortfall as the Gaza war dominates global attention.

Russia's war in Ukraine is set to enter its third year in February and the UN said it was vital to maintain support, despite competing crises.

The UN hopes to reach 8.5 million people within Ukraine and 2.3 million refugees and their host communities in eastern Europe in 2024.

"Remember Ukraine?" UN aid chief Martin Griffiths asked as he launched the plan in Geneva.

"Please do not forget Ukraine while there are many other places in the world which grab our attention.

"As we go into 2024, the competition for funding is going to be more," he acknowledged, citing the "considerable" costs of the Gaza conflict.

For Ukrainians, "humanitarian aid remains the lifeline, without which they will perish", Griffiths stressed.

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was the biggest invasion of a European country since World War II and triggered the largest refugee crisis the continent has faced since the 1939-1945 conflict.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Gaza Geneva February World War Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

10 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'

7 minutes ago
 China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free ..

China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade

7 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of ..

CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim

4 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

4 minutes ago
 RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

4 minutes ago
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their ..

Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach

10 minutes ago
 Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging ..

FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th

4 minutes ago
 PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

4 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

4 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a ..

FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World