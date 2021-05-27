UN Seeks $95Mln to Assist People in Gaza Over Next Three Months - Humanitarian Coordinator

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The United Nations launched an appeal on Tuesday seeking $95 million to assist one million people throughout the Gaza Strip over the next three months, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Lynn Hastings said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The appeal that I launched today in Jerusalem requests $95 million to address [the] needs over three months," Hastings said. "One million people will be targeted to receive assistance."