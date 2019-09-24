UN Seeks Explanation for US Visa Denial for Russian Delegates - Spokesman

The United Nations is trying to obtain more information about the United States authorities' denial to provide visas to members of the Russian delegation seeking to attend the UN General Assembly session in New York, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik

"We are trying to find out more about this, we only have press reports so far," Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian upper house Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev and several other members of the Russian delegation could not obtain a US visa in time and will therefore not attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.