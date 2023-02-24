UrduPoint.com

UN Seeks Justice For Victims Of Russia's 'senseless' War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:28 PM

UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseless' war

UN rights chief Volker Turk on Friday condemned the human cost of Russia's "senseless" year-old war in Ukraine and urged greater efforts to ensure justice for victims

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :UN rights chief Volker Turk on Friday condemned the human cost of Russia's "senseless" year-old war in Ukraine and urged greater efforts to ensure justice for victims.

Turk said the civilian toll was "unbearable", with at least 8,006 civilians killed and 13,287 wounded up to February 15, according to confirmed figures from his office. The true casualty figures are much higher, he said.

Attempts to get justice for international law violations have to intensify, said the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"As we mark one year since Russia's war against Ukraine began, I deplore the terrible human cost of this senseless conflict," Turk said in a video statement.

"The toll on civilians is unbearable. Nearly 18 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

"Efforts to establish accountability and justice for violations of international law must intensify and deepen," he added.

"It is equally vital that victims can access reparations and the practical assistance they desperately need, without first having to wait for the outcomes of formal legal proceedings." Ukraine's ambassador in Geneva welcomed efforts towards setting up a special tribunal to try those responsible for the invasion.

Accountability means justice, the prevention of further human rights violations, and peace, Yevheniia Filipenko told reporters.

"It has been a year of sheer terror, pain and suffering for millions of Ukrainians," she said.

"We are fighting for our lives; our homes; our children. We don't know what the Russians are fighting for." - Eight million refugees - The Hague-based International Criminal Court launched an investigation in February into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

But it cannot prosecute aggression concerning non-member states, and neither Russia nor Ukraine are members.

The subject will be discussed in March in Geneva on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council, Filipenko said.

Turk said the higher food and fuel costs the war had generated had "deepened misery on a global scale", which "must end now".

According to the UN Human Rights Office's monitoring mission in Ukraine, 61.1 percent of adult civilian casualties were men, where the sex of the victims were known.

At least 487 children have been killed and 954 injured.

Of the civilian casualties, 90.3 percent were caused by explosive weapons, most of them in populated areas.

The office has also recorded 219 civilians killed and 413 injured by mines and explosive remnants of war.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said more than 13 million people were still unable to return to their homes.

Of that number, nearly eight million refugees were spread across Europe and more than five million internally displaced people within Ukraine.

"Their prospects for return in the near future, however, are clouded by continued hostilities, insecurity and destruction in their home regions," the agency said.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Geneva Turkish Lira February March Criminals From Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by- ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; rest ..

2 minutes ago
 Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina S ..

Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina Smart Village'

9 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death for killing woman

Man sentenced to death for killing woman

2 minutes ago
 SOS Village children visit Governor House

SOS Village children visit Governor House

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.