UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Seeks Nearly $1 Billion For Rohingya Crisis

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:18 AM

UN seeks nearly $1 billion for Rohingya crisis

The UN on Tuesday appealed for $943 million to cope with the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, fearing that a Covid outbreak in South Asia could reach refugee camps before vaccines do

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The UN on Tuesday appealed for $943 million to cope with the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, fearing that a Covid outbreak in South Asia could reach refugee camps before vaccines do.

The agency said the funds were needed urgently this year for nearly one million refugees from the Muslim minority who fled to Bangladesh from neighbouring Myanmar after a deadly crackdown in 2017.

Most are crowded into squalid refugee camps, and the pandemic has rendered them even more vulnerable.

"Bangladesh finds itself in a region particularly affected by Covid-19 and therefore the needs are even more urgent than in the past," the head of the UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, Filippo Grandi told a virtual press conference.

At a donor conference, $206 million (169 million Euros) was raised in fresh contributions, taking the total raised for the crisis so far to $340 million.

The annual Joint Response Plan brings together Bangladesh, nine UN agencies and more than 100 non-governmental organisations to raise funds.

Besides Rohingya refugees, it seeks to meet the needs of 472,000 Bangladeshis in affected host communities.

Grandi said that a military coup in Myanmar on February 1 should not overshadow the plight of Rohingya refugees, who have largely not felt safe to return to Myanmar since the 2017 crackdown.

"It is important that the Rohingya crisis is not forgotten as action is taken," said Grandi.

Bangladesh's junior foreign affairs minister, Shahriar Alam, said the Rohingya crisis had placed an "enormous strain" on his country.

"Rohingya have become desperate to get rid of such a precarious and hopeless situation. They want to return home in safety, security and dignity," he added.

"Unfortunately, not a single Rohingya could yet return due to lack of political will and decisive action on the part of Myanmar." Covid outbreaks in the camps have so far been successfully contained, but the head of the UN's International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino, said vaccines were urgently needed.

"The challenge in front of us is to guarantee that the health and protection of the refugees is also guaranteed in terms of access to vaccination," he said.

Last year's response plan called for more than $1 billion, but ended up 40 percent short.

This year's plan includes $247 million for food security; $135 million for health and $112 million for shelter and non-food items.

Related Topics

Bangladesh United Nations Minority Myanmar February 2017 Muslim From Refugee UNHCR Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

23 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

38 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.