UN Seeks Probe Of July 2019 Airstrike On Libyan Migrant Detention Center - Report

UN Seeks Probe of July 2019 Airstrike on Libyan Migrant Detention Center - Report

The UN peacekeeping mission in Libya is calling on the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rebel Libyan National Army (LNA) to investigate the July airstrike on a migrant detention center and to prosecute those responsible for the attack, according to a report issued on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The UN peacekeeping mission in Libya is calling on the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rebel Libyan National Army (LNA) to investigate the July airstrike on a migrant detention center and to prosecute those responsible for the attack, according to a report issued on Monday.

"The report calls on all parties, particularly the GNA and the LNA, as well as any states supporting either party, to conduct investigations into the airstrikes with a view to ensuring the swift prosecution of those responsible," a press release summarizing the 13-page report said.

A July 2 airstrike hit a vehicle repair workshop operated by a GNA affiliated group, and a second airstrike 11 minutes later hit the Tajoura Detention Center, killing at least 47 men and six boys.

The report also said that 287 civilians died in the nation's civil war last year, with 369 civilians injured, and that 60 percent of the casualties resulted from airstrikes.

The internationally recognized GNA is under siege in the capital of Tripoli by the LNA, which is headed by rebel Gen. Khalifa Haftar with support from the United Arab Emirates, Russia and other allies.

Rival Libyan militias have been fighting each other since the US- and EU-supported overthrow and killing of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi by Islamic extremists in 2011.

