UN Seeks Reauthorization of Cross-Border Operation in Syria for 1 Year - Griffiths

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United Nations would like the UN Security Council to reauthorize the cross-border operation in Syria for an additional year, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has reiterated in the clearest terms his wish to see the Security Council reauthorize the cross-border operation for an additional 12 months," Griffiths said.

A 12-month authorization reflects a pragmatic outlook on the current operation, Griffiths said.

Griffiths explained that the humanitarian response plan for Syria is funded less than 12% and the World Food Program will have to slash its emergency food aid in the country in July by 40%.

"This hardship comes at a time when the United Nations and our humanitarian partners have limited means to help the most vulnerable people in Syria," Griffiths said.

The cross-border resolution on easing the conditions to provide aid to Syria will expire on July 10th.