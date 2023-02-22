UrduPoint.com

UN Sees Continued US-Russia High-Level Engagement On Nuclear Issues As 'Vital' - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UN Sees Continued US-Russia High-Level Engagement on Nuclear Issues as 'Vital' - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United Nations considers continued high-level dialogue between United States and Russia on nuclear issues to be a "vital" matter, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"It is vital to have continued high-level engagement between two of the world's most powerful nuclear powers," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "That is why we call for a resumption of its implementation."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said its decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) can be reversed but the United States must show political will and make efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Russia also said it will continue to comply with the quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms despite suspending its participation in the New START and will continue to exchange notifications with the United States about ballistic missile launches.

The United Kingdom and France, among others, have called on Russia to reconsider its decision regarding the New START treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday that Russia is suspending its participation in the New START, adding that a return to talks would require clarity about how NATO's combined nuclear strike potential would be taken into account.

