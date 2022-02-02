UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Security Demands

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that the only way to resolve the Ukraine crisis is through dialogue, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's assessments of the US response to Russia's security proposals

Earlier in the day, Putin said that the West's written responses ignored Russia's fundamental concerns and demands, including the alliance's non-expansion. Russia is carefully reviewing the US and NATO responses, the president added.

"The Secretary-General believes that the only way forward is through dialogue and also through de-escalation on this issue," Haq told a briefing. "We certainly welcome any efforts by the relevant parties to engage in dialogue to get us to a new agreed resolution of this."