UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United Nations is following the events in Jordan closely and believes that the country's stability is critically important for the middle East region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

On Saturday, Jordanian state media reported that several senior officials were arrested for security reasons. In a video message, Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah II, said that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The following day, Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said an investigation revealed that Prince Hamzah and two officials had had contacts with foreign intelligence agencies to destabilize the country. Safadi added that the member of the royal family had contacted unnamed foreign intelligence and sought to depose the current monarch.

"We're obviously following those events closely," Dujarric said. "Jordan plays a vital role in the Middle East and its peace and security. The stability of the country is critically important."

The spokesman also recalled "key" Jordan's role in supporting the United Nations by hosting more than 650,000 Syrian refugees and aiding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

41-year old Prince Hamzah is the elder son of the late King Hussein from his fourth wife, Queen Noor. He was named crown prince in 1999. However, in 2004 Abdullah II, his half-brother changed the decision in favor of his son Hussein, who is 26 years old now.