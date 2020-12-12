UN Sees No Alarming On-Ground Developments in Western Sahara Following US Move - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) UN observers on the ground have not seen any concerning developments in Western Sahara after the United States recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the desert region, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"The situation on the ground has not changed in the last 24 hours. We haven't seen any activity that would raise our concern in the last 24 hours," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The recognition breaks from the international consensus and America's own long-standing approach. The deal will also see Morocco normalize its relations with Israel.

Morocco is in a decades-long conflict with the Polisario Front movement over control of a former Spanish colony. In 1976, Polisario Front declared that it had established the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in Western Sahara. The UN does not recognize SADR and demands that a referendum on self-determination be held. Polisario agrees with the referendum, while Morocco pushes for the region's autonomy.

Dujarric repeated yesterday's statement that the UN Secretary General remains convinced that a solution to the question of Western Sahara is possible in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolution.