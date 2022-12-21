UN Sees No Large-Scale Military Operations in Syria But Situation Not Improved - Pedersen

The United Nations has not seen large-scale military operations in Syria but the situation in the country has still not improved, UN Special Envoy on Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations has not seen large-scale military operations in Syria but the situation in the country has still not improved, UN Special Envoy on Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

"We have thankfully not seen further large-scale military operations by any one player this month.

But the situation cannot be said to have improved in any way," Pedersen said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The special envoy also said there are reports of sporadic Syrian government airstrikes in the northwest of the country, Turkish airstrikes in the north and Israeli airstrikes in the southwest

In addition, the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) continues its activities across Syria, Pedersen added.