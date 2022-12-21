UrduPoint.com

UN Sees No Large-Scale Military Operations In Syria But Situation Not Improved - Pedersen

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 09:56 PM

UN Sees No Large-Scale Military Operations in Syria But Situation Not Improved - Pedersen

The United Nations has not seen large-scale military operations in Syria but the situation in the country has still not improved, UN Special Envoy on Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations has not seen large-scale military operations in Syria but the situation in the country has still not improved, UN Special Envoy on Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

"We have thankfully not seen further large-scale military operations by any one player this month.

But the situation cannot be said to have improved in any way," Pedersen said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The special envoy also said there are reports of sporadic Syrian government airstrikes in the northwest of the country, Turkish airstrikes in the north and Israeli airstrikes in the southwest

In addition, the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) continues its activities across Syria, Pedersen added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Government

Recent Stories

Police striving to resolve traders' issues: RPO

Police striving to resolve traders' issues: RPO

6 minutes ago
 LPG, oil depots security audit to be repeated: DC

LPG, oil depots security audit to be repeated: DC

6 minutes ago
 COAS lauds high morale of injured soldiers, office ..

COAS lauds high morale of injured soldiers, officers of Bannu operation

6 minutes ago
 Two proclaimed offenders held involved in robbery ..

Two proclaimed offenders held involved in robbery case

6 minutes ago
 Austria Pays Over $4,000 Per Person in Crisis Reli ..

Austria Pays Over $4,000 Per Person in Crisis Relief Assistance, Overtakes Germa ..

16 minutes ago
 Germany Sends First Batch of BioNTech COVID-19 Vac ..

Germany Sends First Batch of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines to China - Government

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.