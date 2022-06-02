UrduPoint.com

UN Sees Positive Statements On Possible Meeting On Ukrainian Grain Transport - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 11:22 PM

The United Nations sees many "positive statements" over the possible meeting with representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on the issue of securing a corridor for ships to carry grains, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will discuss creating a control mechanism to control the exit of ships carrying grain during a technical meeting in the next few days in Istanbul.

"We have seen a lot of positive statements coming from various capitals. We also very much appreciate the role that Turkey is playing in all of this," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

At the same time, Dujarric declined to provide any additional details, saying there is nothing more to share at present.

"Once we have something concrete to announce, we will do so," he added.

Dujarric pointed out that United Nations officials maintain high-level contacts with interested parties. UN Under Secretary-General Martin Griffith is currently meeting with Russian officials, while the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan recently returned from a trip to Moscow.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

World leaders and international organizations have expressed concern the sanctions - and the mining by Ukraine of its territorial waters - may cause large-scale food crisis. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize and 76% of sunflower products.

