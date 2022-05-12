UN Sees Signs of Resumed Construction Activity at Punggye-ri Nuclear Site in North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) There are signs of resumed construction activity at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for the middle East, Asia and the Pacific said on Wednesday.

"There are indications of resumed construction activities at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site which was declared shut own in 2018," Mohamed Khaled Khiari told a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea, which was requested by the US after the DPRK's latest ballistic missile test.