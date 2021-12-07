UN Sees Uptick of Afghans Fleeing in Recent Weeks, Warns of Much Bigger Outflow - UNHCR

The United Nations has witnessed in recent weeks an increase in the number of Afghans trying to leave the country, and the further implosion of the state threatens to trigger a much more significant wave of people, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council on Tuesday

"We have seen an uptick of Afghans trying to leave the country in recent weeks," Grandi said. "We firmly believe that the deeper and more widespread implosion of the state and economy will almost inevitably trigger a major, much bigger outflow of Afghans to neighboring countries and even beyond."