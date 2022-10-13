UrduPoint.com

UN Sees 'Welcoming News' On Grain Agreement From Putin-Erdogan Meeting - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 10:55 PM

The United Nations sees "welcoming news" coming out of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issue of extending the grain exports agreement, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"We have seen rather welcoming news coming out of the meeting with Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan talking about the possibility of extension of that deal passed the date in November. The UN Secretary-General has been in touch just a few minutes ago with the Turkish authorities," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in touch with the Turkish permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Dujarric added.

The United Nations' main objective on Ukraine at present is to extend the grain exports agreement, which ensures the safe export of grain - and fertilizer - out of three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

The agreement expires on November 22 and the United Nations has been trying to secure its extension.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin and Erdogan met in Astana, Kazakhstan, and discussed among other things the idea about creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe, Sputnik reported.

