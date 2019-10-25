UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Sending Mission To Investigate Human Rights Violations In Chile - UN Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

UN Sending Mission to Investigate Human Rights Violations in Chile - UN Commissioner

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The United Nations is sending a mission to Chile to investigate allegations of police brutality and human rights violations during recent and ongoing protests in the country, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday.

"Having monitored the crisis in Chile since it began, I have decided to send a verification mission to examine the allegations of Human Rights violations," Bachelet said via Twitter. "Parliamentarians and the [Chilean] government have both expressed a desire for a UN Human Rights mission.

"

Mass protests have been organized in the capital Santiago after the government announced an increase in public transportation fares and harsh economic conditions in the country.

The protests grew to other parts of the country as police used force to put down the protests. The government scrapped the initiative to raise the prices of public transportation but then declared an emergency and deployed the military, which also used force against the citizenry.

Bachelet served two terms as president of Chile from 2006 to 2010 and from 2014 to 2018.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Twitter Santiago Chile 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

1 hour ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

1 hour ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

1 hour ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.