UN Sending Mission to Investigate Human Rights Violations in Chile - UN Commissioner

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The United Nations is sending a mission to Chile to investigate allegations of police brutality and human rights violations during recent and ongoing protests in the country, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday.

"Having monitored the crisis in Chile since it began, I have decided to send a verification mission to examine the allegations of Human Rights violations," Bachelet said via Twitter. "Parliamentarians and the [Chilean] government have both expressed a desire for a UN Human Rights mission.

"

Mass protests have been organized in the capital Santiago after the government announced an increase in public transportation fares and harsh economic conditions in the country.

The protests grew to other parts of the country as police used force to put down the protests. The government scrapped the initiative to raise the prices of public transportation but then declared an emergency and deployed the military, which also used force against the citizenry.

Bachelet served two terms as president of Chile from 2006 to 2010 and from 2014 to 2018.