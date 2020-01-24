UN Sends 12 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid to Donbas - Ukrainian Border Service

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has sent 12 trucks with humanitarian aid to the embattled eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Friday.

"Twelve trucks with humanitarian aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees proceeded through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory [Ukraine's term for the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk]. food and hygiene kits, building materials, mother and baby kits, weighing 101.9 tonnes were sent to Donbas residents," the border service said in a statement.

International organizations regularly send humanitarian aid to the region, which has been mired in an armed conflict since 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation against Donetsk and Luhansk following their declaration of independence from Ukraine and refusal to recognize its new government.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.