UN Sends 130 Trucks With Aid From Turkey Into Syria Since Beginning of March - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United Nations has so far delivered 130 trucks with humanitarian aid from Turkey into Syria in March, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"In just four days this month, from 1-4 March, 130 trucks carrying food, shelter material, water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition assistance for over 309,000 people in the northwest part of Syria have been sent through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam border crossings, as authorized by the Security Council," Dujarric said on Thursday.

The spokesman pointed out that the United Nations was able to send more than 2,000 trucks with life-saving assistance through the border crossing with Turkey during January and February.

Dujarric noted that the assistance helps to save the lives of the people displaced by hostilities in the Syrian province of Idlib, and the world organization is currently pushing for more trucks to be able to move through the border.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified in late February when Islamic extremists carried out an operation against Syrian government troops, prompting retaliatory attacks.

More than 30 Turkish service members were killed in the attacks. In response, Turkey undertook military actions against the Syrian army and also opened its border for migrants and refugees to go to EU member states.