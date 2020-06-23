UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Sends 27 Truckload Of Aid To Idlib, Syria

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:55 PM

UN sends 27 truckload of aid to Idlib, Syria

The UN on Tuesday sent 27 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people are in need of assistance due to internal conflict

TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The UN on Tuesday sent 27 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people are in need of assistance due to internal conflict.

Truckloads of supplies entered Idlib through the Cilvegozu border crossing of Turkey's southern Hatay province. The aid will be distributed among city residents, and nearby rural areas. Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates. Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies. It is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Hatay Border Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

6 minutes ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

11 minutes ago

7th Dubai International Projects Management Forum ..

45 minutes ago

Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visits Lahore Arts ..

5 minutes ago

District administration committed to extending rel ..

5 minutes ago

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus, apologise ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.