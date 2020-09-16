UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Sends 6 Aid Truck To Idlib, Syria

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

UN sends 6 aid truck to Idlib, Syria

The UN on Wednesday dispatched six trucks with humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people remain in need of assistance due to internal conflict

HATAY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The UN on Wednesday dispatched six trucks with humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people remain in need of assistance due to internal conflict.

The trucks crossed over into Syria's Idlib province from the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province. The aid will be distributed among residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates. Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies. The influx of civilians displaced from other parts of Syria has increased Idlib's population to about 4 million in recent years.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Hatay Border From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi discusses cooperation with French Ambas ..

1 minute ago

Webinar advises UAE exporters on navigating Chines ..

1 minute ago

Trump Shares Fabricated Video That Shows Biden as ..

1 minute ago

Govt committed to provide shelter to low-income st ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 16 Sep 2020

1 minute ago

UAE has managed to transform itself into global pl ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.