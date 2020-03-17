UN Sends 650 Trucks With Aid Into Syria, Steps Up Cross-Border Support - Spokesman

The United Nations continues to increase its cross-border humanitarian response in northwest Syria and has already sent more than 650 trucks with aid from Turkey this month, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United Nations continues to increase its cross-border humanitarian response in northwest Syria and has already sent more than 650 trucks with aid from Turkey this month, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The UN continues to step up its cross-border response efforts outside of Turkey to address the needs of hundreds of thousands of newly displaced women, children and men in northwest Syria," Haq said. "Between the first and 16th of March, over 650 trucks carrying food, shelter material, water, sanitation and hygiene and nutrition assistance have been sent into northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam border crossings, as authorized by the [UN] Security Council.

"

Haq said that humanitarian aid would help to address the needs of approximately 960,000 people, mainly women and children that have been displaced since December 1 in Idlib province and surrounding areas.

In February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged international donors to provide an additional $500 million to 1.1 million people in Idlib, uprooted by the conflict there. Over $300 million has been contributed by donors towards this plan so far, and more support is needed, the spokesman said.