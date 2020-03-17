UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Sends 650 Trucks With Aid Into Syria, Steps Up Cross-Border Support - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:49 PM

UN Sends 650 Trucks With Aid Into Syria, Steps Up Cross-Border Support - Spokesman

The United Nations continues to increase its cross-border humanitarian response in northwest Syria and has already sent more than 650 trucks with aid from Turkey this month, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United Nations continues to increase its cross-border humanitarian response in northwest Syria and has already sent more than 650 trucks with aid from Turkey this month, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The UN continues to step up its cross-border response efforts outside of Turkey to address the needs of hundreds of thousands of newly displaced women, children and men in northwest Syria," Haq said. "Between the first and 16th of March, over 650 trucks carrying food, shelter material, water, sanitation and hygiene and nutrition assistance have been sent into northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam border crossings, as authorized by the [UN] Security Council.

"

Haq said that humanitarian aid would help to address the needs of approximately 960,000 people, mainly women and children that have been displaced since December 1 in Idlib province and surrounding areas.

In February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged international donors to provide an additional $500 million to 1.1 million people in Idlib, uprooted by the conflict there. Over $300 million has been contributed by donors towards this plan so far, and more support is needed, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Water Turkey Idlib February March December Border Women From Million

Recent Stories

First COVID-19 Related Death in Ontario Brings Can ..

27 seconds ago

Trump Says 'It's Possible' to Limit Domestic Trave ..

28 seconds ago

'Ghabrana Nahi hey': PM to nation over fears of Co ..

17 minutes ago

Trudeau Urges Canadians to Stay Home During COVID- ..

30 seconds ago

Canada's House of Commons to Convene Briefly to Pa ..

33 seconds ago

NHS England Urges Hospitals to Cancel Non-Urgent S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.