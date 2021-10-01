UrduPoint.com

UN Sends Note Verbale To Ethiopia Mission Rejecting Persona Non Grata Status - Spokesman

The United Nations is sending a note verbale to the permanent mission of Ethiopia stating that the world body does not accept the application of persona non grata to the seven UN officials who were requested to leave the country, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

"The UN is sending a note verbale to the permanent mission of Ethiopia to clarify that it is the long standing legal position of the organization not to accept the application of the doctrine of persona non grata, with respect to United Nations officials," Haq said during a press briefing.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also sending a letter to the Security Council to inform the body on the situation in Ethiopia and the recent developments regarding United Nations staff, including senior officials from UNICEF, the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Haq said.

"I can confirm that the Secretary General, received a call today from the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, in which the Secretary-General reiterated the position of the United Nations, which was formally conveyed today to the permanent mission," Haq added.

