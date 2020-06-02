UN Sends Record 1,781 Trucks With Aid Into Northwest Syria From Turkey - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The United Nations last month sent a record 1,781 trucks with humanitarian supplies from Turkey into northwest Syria, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The massive UN cross-border humanitarian response continues to provide life-saving assistance to people in need throughout the northwest of the country," Dujarric said. "In May alone, 1,781 trucks crossed into Syria, that's the highest number of trucks to go across the border since the operations were first authorized in 2014.

"

The trucks carried food, health items to prepare for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other critical supplies, Dujarric said.

He added that the first five months of 2020 had seen a significant increase in cross-border aid into Syria, with an average of 1,350 trucks bringing supplies per month.

Under the existing UN Security Council resolution, which is set to expire in July, humanitarian shipments are allowed to e delivered into the northwest of the country through Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam checkpoints from Turkey.