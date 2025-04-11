UN Shipping Body Approves First Global Carbon Pricing System
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Member states of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) voted in favour of a global pricing system to help curb maritime emissions, the UN shipping body announced on Friday.
From 2028, all ships will be required to use a less carbon-intensive fuel mix, or face financial penalties -- but the system is deemed by Pacific Island states as insufficiently ambitious.
The initial agreement comes after a week of negotiations in London to decide which mechanism to adopt to reach carbon neutrality in shipping by 2050.
Those who do not meet the guidelines will have to pay annually for every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions that exceeds the targets set.
The IMO said the funds raised will be used to "reward" zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emissions technologies and to financially support developing countries to transition to lower-emissions shipping.
A majority of members, 63 states, voted for the carbon pricing system, including the European Union, Brazil, China, India and Japan.
Sixteen states voted against the measure.
Notably, Pacific Island states abstained from the vote, deeming it insufficient to meet decarbonisation goals.
Island nations in the Pacific and Caribbean, particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, supported a more ambitious universal carbon levy on maritime transport.
The United States did not participate in the vote.
Shipping accounts for nearly three percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the IMO.
"This is a groundbreaking moment for the shipping industry, which should signal a turning of the tide on greenhouse gases from global shipping," Mark Lutes, senior advisor at the NGO World Wildlife Fund for Nature, said in a statement.
"However, key aspects of this agreement fall short of what is needed and risk blowing the transition off course," he added.
The carbon pricing measure must now be formally adopted at an IMO assembly in October.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago