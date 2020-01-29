UrduPoint.com
UN Ships 6 Tons Of Medical Supplies To China For Battle Against Deadly Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

Six tons of medical supplies, including respiratory masks and protective suits, arrived in China to help the authorities contain an epidemic of pneumonia-causing novel coronavirus, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Six tons of medical supplies, including respiratory masks and protective suits, arrived in China to help the authorities contain an epidemic of pneumonia-causing novel coronavirus, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Weighing six metric tons, the supplies were sent from UNICEF's global supply hub in Copenhagen and will be dispatched to Wuhan. UNICEF will be sending more items in the coming days and weeks," the release said.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated from a market in Wuhan that sells live animals such as birds and mammals for people to eat.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said little is known so far about the virus' impact on children and that monitoring and prevention is needed to contain the epidemic.

As of Wednesday, more than 130 victims have died of some 6,000 people have been infected across China and in at least 16 other countries.

Early reports suggest that elderly victims face the greatest risk of dying, while younger patients often experience minor symptoms before recovering.

