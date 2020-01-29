UN Should Cooperate With Damascus to Ensure Aid Reaches Syrians in Need - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The United Nations should cooperate with the Syrian government to boost humanitarian assistance throughout the country after two of four border crossings Iraq and Jordan used for aid deliveries were closed, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"We would recommend that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs as quickly as possible establish effective cooperation with the legitimate authorities in Damascus," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia pointed out that the February UN report is expected to provide information about alternative routes for delivering humanitarian assistance from Syrian territory.

"We would like to hear about steps that have been taken to this end and the results that are achieved," Nebenzia said.

On January 10, the UN Security Council reauthorized a UN operation delivering humanitarian aid across the Syrian borders for additional six months, keeping only two crossings from Turkey.

In a correspondent resolution, UN Security Council members asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to study the possibility of using alternative modalities for the closed border crossing of Al Yarubiyah in Iraq.

Nebenzia said the UN Security Council resolution on cross border aid focuses explicitly on the United Nations' cooperation with the Syrian government.

The cross-border assistance was established in 2014 and has since been renewed every year. However, Nebenzia said the 2014 resolution was outdated and used to politicize relief aid by favoring some groups over others.