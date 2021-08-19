UrduPoint.com

UN Should Declare Kabul Protected By Peacekeeping Mission - Afghan Research Institution

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021)  The United Nations must change its usual approach while dealing with the Afghanistan crisis and declare Kabul protected by a UN peacekeeping mission, Davood Moradian, Director General from the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies said during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday.

"The UN must overcome its usual approach by declaring the situation as an urgent humanitarian crisis under the chapter seven provision of the United Nations Charter. This should include serious and urgent deliberation to declare Kabul, as safe, protected by a UN peacekeeping mission," he said.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.

On Monday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all Afghan parties, especially the Taliban movement to exercise utmost restraint and protect lives to Ensure humanitarian needs can be met. He added that the UN continues to have staff and offices in areas that have come under the Taliban control and that the UN presence will adapt to the security situation.

Relief aid agencies have been warning about a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, exacerbated by extreme weather, the pandemic and armed conflict. One in three Afghans is estimated to experience acute food insecurity.

