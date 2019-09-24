UN Should Persuade Turkey to Start Constructive Dialogue on Cyprus Settlement- Lawmaker

The United Nations should persuade Turkey to start a constructive dialogue with Cyprus to settle the existing disagreements, and there are many ways to promote this dialogue, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris told Sputnik on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - The United Nations should persuade Turkey to start a constructive dialogue with Cyprus to settle the existing disagreements, and there are many ways to promote this dialogue, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There are many ways the [UN] secretary-general and the [Security] Council can move [the Cyprus settlement process] in a more practical way ... I can't understand why the United Nations and the members of the [Security] Council cannot put down clearly to Turkey and say that they have to start a dialogue and they have to implement United Nations' resolutions," Syllouris said on the sidelines of the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

According to the politician, Turkey's stance on settling issues with Cyprus is inconsistent with conditions for starting a dialogue.

"The proposal of Turkey is [that Cyprus must] accept what we [Ankara] say, accept our ships to be in the Exclusive [Economic] Zone of Cyprus [EEZ] and then we go for dialogue," he added.

The row between the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey, which has simmered for decades since Turkey occupied the northern part of the island in 1974 and proclaimed the Republic of Northern Cyprus, escalated in 2011 when first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of the island. The UN-backed Cyprus talks showed progress in 2015-2017, bringing together the leaders of the two sides for the first time, but then stalled in the absence of a peace deal.