UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Should Play Central Role In Intra-Afghan Dialog, Iran Ready To Facilitate - Zarif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

UN Should Play Central Role in Intra-Afghan Dialog, Iran Ready to Facilitate - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United Nations should play a central role in the ongoing intra-Afghan peace negotiations between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement, while Tehran is ready to facilitate the dialog, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday at the 2020 Afghanistan conference.

"Iran has always supported intra-Afghan dialog owned and led by the Afghans themselves, which should include the Taliban. The United Nations should be central in facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue and Iran stands ready to cooperate," Zarif said at the two-day international donor forum co-hosted by the UN and held in an online format.

The long-awaited intra-Afghan talks began in September after the Taliban reached a landmark peace deal with Washington back in February, which envisions full withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

Although both parties, the Taliban and the Afghan government, have stated their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire in the country, a surge in violence has been observed in various Afghan provinces since the talks began.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Iran Washington Tehran United States February September 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

21 minutes ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 32,158 new licences during fi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.