UN Should Play Central Role in Intra-Afghan Dialog, Iran Ready to Facilitate - Zarif

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United Nations should play a central role in the ongoing intra-Afghan peace negotiations between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement, while Tehran is ready to facilitate the dialog, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday at the 2020 Afghanistan conference.

"Iran has always supported intra-Afghan dialog owned and led by the Afghans themselves, which should include the Taliban. The United Nations should be central in facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue and Iran stands ready to cooperate," Zarif said at the two-day international donor forum co-hosted by the UN and held in an online format.

The long-awaited intra-Afghan talks began in September after the Taliban reached a landmark peace deal with Washington back in February, which envisions full withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

Although both parties, the Taliban and the Afghan government, have stated their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire in the country, a surge in violence has been observed in various Afghan provinces since the talks began.