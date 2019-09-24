UN Should 'React Appropriately' to US Visa Denial to Russian Delegates - Russian Lawmaker

The United Nations should react appropriately to the United States denying several members of Russia's delegation visas to travel to the UN General Assembly session in New York, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee said on Tuesday

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said earlier in the day that he, along with Slutsky and several other members of the Russian delegation, had failed to receive a US visa in time and would therefore miss the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The United Nations' administration, particularly Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the General Assembly's leadership, should have reacted to the situation with a tough response .

.. The United Nations should react appropriately. What position the organization will take will become clear shortly," Slutsky said.

Slutsky noted that the United States is obligated to give visas to participants of the international organization's events.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation demanded a tough reaction from Moscow and the United Nations, saying the visa refusal was a direct violation of Washington's international obligations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, earlier in the day refuted Washington's claims that the Russian citizens have failed to timely submit documents for US visas, slamming the United States for neglecting its commitments of a host country.