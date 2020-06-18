UN Singles Out Corruption as Major Obstacle to Afghan Peace

Corruption is still a significant obstacle to Afghan peace and prosperity and the government must prioritize the fight against it, a United Nations report out Thursday has concluded

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Corruption is still a significant obstacle to Afghan peace and prosperity and the government must prioritize the fight against it, a United Nations report out Thursday has concluded.

"Notwithstanding the many legal and policy reforms that have been undertaken, corruption remains one of the most significant obstacles to Afghanistan's long-term peace and prosperity," the press release reads.

The 78-page annual report is the fourth such publication produced by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan since the Central Asian nation adopted an anti-corruption strategy in 2017.

The mission has welcomed Afghanistan's attempts to rein in corruption but stressed that the new report "does not present a picture of significant progress."

The UN welcomed efforts by the Anti-Corruption Justice Center for putting more corruption suspects on trial but said the authority needed to have police on board to clear up the backlog of arrest warrants it had accumulated over the years.

It also criticized the Afghan government for failing to adopt a successor to its anti-corruption strategy after it expired and dragging its feet on anti-corruption reforms, which slowed down last year.

"Additional progress in all areas of the fight against corruption is crucial, as the international community faces daunting economic challenges that continue to draw attention away from Afghanistan," UN special envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said.

International donors have been increasingly concerned about Afghanistan's shortcomings in fighting corruption. The country receives an annual $8.5 billion in foreign funding, which amounts to almost a half of its industrial output and three-quarters of the government spending.