UN Slams Afghan Justice System for Lack of Justice for Female Violent Crime Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday criticized Afghanistan's justice system for failing to provide justice for female victims of violent crimes, demanding more efforts in that direction.

According to a report, issued by the two organizations, titled "In Search of Justice for Crimes of Violence Against Women and Girls," only half of the reported crimes reached a Primary court, and only some 40 percent of all documented cases resulted in a conviction.

"The stark reality is that too many women and girls still fail to see justice for the violence they experience, and impunity remains far too common," Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special representative for Afghanistan, said in a statement.

UNAMA Human Rights Chief Fiona Frazer echoed her UN colleague's opinion, drawing attention to violent crimes survivors being revictimized rather than aided.

"Far too many times, the justice system re-victimizes survivors instead of working on their behalf.

This trend must stop. Serious efforts must continue to enable women and girls to access justice and to ensure that they are treated with dignity by the justice system," Frazer said.

The report details that one in five women is opting not to pursue justice by either not filing a complaint or withdrawing it later.

"The report raises multiple concerns about the justice system's treatment of women and girls, such as low rates of conviction for so-called 'honour killings' - just 23 per cent as compared to a conviction rate of 51 per cent for murders unrelated to 'honour'. Other issues raised in the report include the problematic handling of rape cases and the ongoing detention of women for 'running away,'" the statement reads.

The report has been issued amid growing concerns for women's rights in Afghanistan as the US troops are about to withdraw from the country, and fears emerging that this could lead to a resurgence of the Taliban rule, eliminating the rights won by the country's women after the US deployed troops into the country on 2001.