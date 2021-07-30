The United Nations has condemned "in the strongest terms" the attack Friday on its main compound in Herat that resulted in the loss of life of an Afghan police guard and injuries to other officers, amid reports of intense fighting between government forces and the Taliban on the city's outskirts

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The United Nations has condemned "in the strongest terms" the attack Friday on its main compound in Herat that resulted in the loss of life of an Afghan police guard and injuries to other officers, amid reports of intense fighting between government forces and the Taliban on the city's outskirts.

The attack targeting entrances of the clearly marked United Nations facility was carried out by "anti-government elements", the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

The UN, it said, was urgently seeking to establish a full picture about the attack and for the purpose was in contact with the relevant parties.

"This attack against the United Nations is deplorable and we condemn it in the strongest terms," Deborah Lyons, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, said.

"Our first thoughts are with the family of the officer slain and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," she said.

No UN personnel was hurt in the incident, in which entrances were attacked by rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire.

"The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to account," said Ms Lyons, who is also head of UNAMA.

Attacks against civilian UN personnel and compounds are prohibited under international law, and may amount to war crimes, UNAMA said.

The United Nations in Afghanistan is a civilian entity focused on supporting peace efforts, promoting the rights of all Afghans and providing humanitarian and development assistance, it was pointed out.

The UN expresses its gratitude to the Afghan Directorate of Protection Services officers who defended the compound from the attackers, the mission said.

Replying to questions at the regular noon briefing at United Nations Headquarters in New York, UN Associate Spokesperson Eri Kaneko said there were no plans to close down or downsize the Herat office and the world body would continue to serve the people of Afghanistan.