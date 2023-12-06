UN slams COP28 'posturing' as fossil fuel debate sizzles

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) UN climate chief Simon Stiell on Wednesday accused nations of "posturing" at the COP28 talks in Dubai, raising the temperature on negotiators sparring over the thorny issue of fossil fuels.

Pressure is mounting near the end of the first week of the UN negotiations hosted by the UAE, with Europe's climate monitor confirming that 2023 will be the hottest year in recorded history.

The latest draft of a global climate agreement is "probably" expected on Wednesday before it is finalised -- in theory -- on December 12, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

The fate of oil, gas and coal -- the main drivers of human-caused planet heating -- has been the biggest sticking point on the agenda, and divisions around their future have dominated the conference.

"We have a starting text on the table, but it's a grab bag of ... wish lists and heavy on posturing," Stiell told reporters.

"At the end of next week, we need COP to deliver a bullet train to speed up climate action. We currently have an old caboose chugging over rickety tracks," he said at the start of a long day, with a plenary session scheduled for later in the afternoon.