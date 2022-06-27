UrduPoint.com

UN Slams 'deplorable' Russian Strike On Mall In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 11:25 PM

UN slams 'deplorable' Russian strike on mall in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's office condemned as "totally deplorable" Russia's deadly attack Monday on a crowded mall in central Ukraine

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's office condemned as "totally deplorable" Russia's deadly attack Monday on a crowded mall in central Ukraine.

Kremenchuk, the town where the missile strike occurred, had so far been spared direct hits in the conflict, Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a daily press briefing.

"Any attack that hits a shopping mall is totally deplorable," the UN official said.

"We once again stress that the parties are obliged under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," he added.

Dujarric stated he was not able to confirm the strike's death toll.

But Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Ukrainian region where the missile attack occurred, said at least 10 people were killed and more than 40 injured, and warned the toll was likely to rise.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Governor United Nations Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Khursheed Shah ready for re-polling at constituenc ..

Khursheed Shah ready for re-polling at constituency in question

2 minutes ago
 Missile strike on crowded mall in Ukraine kills 10 ..

Missile strike on crowded mall in Ukraine kills 10

2 minutes ago
 Sudan to recall ambassador to Ethiopia after alleg ..

Sudan to recall ambassador to Ethiopia after alleged executions

2 minutes ago
 Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Balochistan MNAs mee ..

Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Balochistan MNAs meet Prime Minister

42 minutes ago
 National Assembly approves 83 demands for grants

National Assembly approves 83 demands for grants

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.