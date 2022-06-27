UN slams 'deplorable' Russian strike on mall in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's office condemned as "totally deplorable" Russia's deadly attack Monday on a crowded mall in central Ukraine

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's office condemned as "totally deplorable" Russia's deadly attack Monday on a crowded mall in central Ukraine.

Kremenchuk, the town where the missile strike occurred, had so far been spared direct hits in the conflict, Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a daily press briefing.

"Any attack that hits a shopping mall is totally deplorable," the UN official said.

"We once again stress that the parties are obliged under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," he added.

Dujarric stated he was not able to confirm the strike's death toll.

But Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Ukrainian region where the missile attack occurred, said at least 10 people were killed and more than 40 injured, and warned the toll was likely to rise.