UN Slams Expulsion Of Rights Representative In Mali

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 11:45 PM

.

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Monday slammed Mali's expulsion of the top rights representative in the troubled West African country, saying the work there was "more crucial than ever." Mali's ruling junta said Sunday that it was expelling the head of the human rights division of MINUSMA, the United Nations mission there, giving him 48 hours to leave the country.

The decision came after a Malian rights activist last month denounced the security situation in the country in a speech to a UN gathering..

Turk said he was profoundly disturbed by the expulsion.

"I deeply regret the decision by the Malian authorities to declare my representative, Guillaume Ngefa, as persona non grata and to order him to leave the country," he said in a statement.

"I have been very troubled by the intimidation and harassment he has faced in social media in recent months," he said.

"United Nations staff must never be threatened or sanctioned for doing their work, which is based on the UN Charter." Turk declared his full confidence in Ngefa's professionalism and dedication to the promotion and protection of human rights in Mali.

"I call on the interim authorities in Mali to rescind this regrettable decision without delay," he said.

The United Nations maintains that the doctrine of persona non grata is not applicable to UN personnel, saying it is contrary to the obligations of member states.

"Human rights are integral to peacekeeping," Turk said.

"I urge the authorities to create a respectful, safe and enabling environment for human rights work in Mali, which is more crucial than ever in the current context." Mali has been in the throes of a nearly 11-year security crisis triggered by a regional revolt in the north that developed into a full-blown jihadist insurgency.

Thousands have died, hundreds of thousands have fled their homes and devastating economic damage has been inflicted on one of the world's poorest countries.

"I urge the Malian authorities to ensure better respect for and protection of human rights defenders. No one should face reprisals for speaking out on human rights issues," said Turk.

MINUSMA -- the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali -- was created in 2013.

With more than 17,500 personnel currently deployed, including more than 3,300 civilians, it is one of the UN's biggest-ever peace operations, and at an annual cost of $1.26 billion, one of its costliest.

A total of 281 of MINUSMA personnel have died, making it the deadliest UN mission in the world.

