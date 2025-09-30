UN Slams Israeli Strikes On Displaced Palestinians Collecting Firewood In Besieged Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 10:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) As Israel presses on its genocidal war in Gaza City, deadly strikes on displaced Palestinians – including people collecting firewood for cooking – raise further concerns about attacks on civilians, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said in a statement.
OHCHR in the Occupied Palestinian Territory expressed dismay that “the Israeli military is destroying Gaza City, forcing Palestinians to flee and then killing them when they seek shelter in middle Gaza, especially in and around An Nuseirat Camp.”
Amid the ongoing displacement and influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Israel intensified strikes on the northwestern part of Middle Gaza governorate, covering An Nuseirat and Az Zawaida areas.
Officials recorded at least 12 incidents there during the past five days, which killed at least 89 Palestinians, most of whom appeared to be civilians – including many women and children.
The incidents included strikes on IDP tents, homes and a crowded market in An Nuseirat Camp where at least 17 Palestinians were reportedly killed.
“In addition, the Israeli military has reportedly launched airstrikes from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), artillery shelling, and live gunfire against those gathering firewood, especially in northern Middle Gaza, causing dozens of casualties,” the statement continued.
Between 1 August and 23 September, OHCHR recorded 14 such attacks which killed 21 Palestinians including at least one child.
The Office recalled that “Israel has completely blocked the entry of cooking gas since 2 March 2025, forcing people to rely on wood, mostly derived from flammable debris from destroyed buildings and broken furniture, as the only available source of fuel for cooking.
”
OHCHR emphasized that Israel is obliged to distinguish between civilians and combatants and to refrain from directing attacks against civilians.
“The strikes which kill many Palestinians, including children and women, as well as the use of live ammunition against Palestinians collecting firewood, appear to amount to attacks directed at civilians, demonstrably not directly participating in hostilities,” the office said.
Separately, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, said that shelling and air strikes have continued across the Strip, with high-rise buildings reportedly hit in areas around Gaza City including Ar Rimal, Beach camp, and Tal al Hawa.
Teams are working to bring in aid to support bakeries and community kitchens. On Sunday, partners prepared and delivered some 658,000 meals across the enclave.
However, access to northern Gaza is especially complicated. Daily meals were reduced from 170,000 in mid-September to about 50,000 as aid partners relocated and scaled up their operations in the central and southern parts of the enclave.
“Humanitarian partners report that this week, about 50 communal ovens in Gaza City are operational, helping some 2,700 families bake their dough for free,” OCHA said.
The agency reminded that the UN and partners have not been allowed to bring any food aid from Zikim crossing into northern Gaza for more than two weeks.
Although many remain in Gaza City and the north, others continue to flee southwards, with 6,900 such displacements recorded on Sunday through four monitoring points.
Overall, almost 453,000 displacements were recorded across Gaza since mid-August, with the majority originating from Gaza City.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025
Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..
More Stories From World
-
UN slams Israeli strikes on displaced Palestinians collecting firewood in besieged Gaza5 minutes ago
-
PRCS chief meets Pakistan’s envoy in Norway18 hours ago
-
Pakistan not in any power struggle; fully focused on economic prosperity: PM21 hours ago
-
UN Chief warns of ascalating nuclear threats, urges global action for disarmament1 day ago
-
Gaza City hospitals close, patients flee as occupying Israeli forces advance: WHO1 day ago
-
2025 China International Confucius Cultural Festival opens in E China2 days ago
-
At UN, Pakistani diplomat slams India's attempt to malign Pakistan, calls it serial perpetrator of t ..2 days ago
-
India repeats its accusations about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism at UNGA2 days ago
-
"2024 Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges" report released in Beijing3 days ago
-
UNSC rejects China-Russia resolution extending Iran nuclear sanctions relief: Pakistan regrets3 days ago
-
CPEC Phase II officially launched at 14th JCC meeting: Planning Minister3 days ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi launches “Ambassador’s Kitchen” in Xi’an, China3 days ago