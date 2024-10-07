UN Slams Terror Attack Near Karachi Airport, Killing Two Chinese Natinals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 11:13 PM
The United Nations on Monday condemned the terrorist attack near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, which left two Chinese nationals dead, saying civilians should never be targeted
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The United Nations on Monday condemned the terrorist attack near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, which left two Chinese nationals dead, saying civilians should never be targeted.
Late on Sunday night, a massive explosion occurred on a road near the Airport, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 11 others, including a Chinese citizen.
"We condemn this act of terror that we saw in Pakistan," the UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
"Civilians should never ever be the targets and we extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and governments of both Pakistan and the People's Republic of China," Dujarric said on behalf of the UN chief.
Recent Stories
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich Foundation meets Commerce Min ..
Naeem calls for Islamic summit on Palestine issue
Youm-e-Mustafa (SAW) to be held at KU on Oct 8
IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders
DC revises price list of essential commodities
President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient ..
AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy
More Stories From World
-
Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida3 hours ago
-
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic3 hours ago
-
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages3 hours ago
-
Ukraine says hit Crimea oil terminal, Russia claims gains3 hours ago
-
Culinary Arts Commission organizes meeting on supportive role of Innovation Centers3 hours ago
-
Praising Hamas, West Bank rally celebrates 'resistance' on October 73 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida3 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's fish farm production soars by 56.4%3 hours ago
-
IMCTC Secretary General meets with Yemeni Minister of Defense3 hours ago
-
Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail5 hours ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE university5 hours ago
-
Florida braces for Milton, FEMA head slams 'dangerous' Helene misinformation5 hours ago