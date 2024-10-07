Open Menu

UN Slams Terror Attack Near Karachi Airport, Killing Two Chinese Natinals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 11:13 PM

The United Nations on Monday condemned the terrorist attack near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, which left two Chinese nationals dead, saying civilians should never be targeted

Late on Sunday night, a massive explosion occurred on a road near the Airport, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 11 others, including a Chinese citizen.

"We condemn this act of terror that we saw in Pakistan," the UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"Civilians should never ever be the targets and we extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and governments of both Pakistan and the People's Republic of China," Dujarric said on behalf of the UN chief.

More Stories From World