UN Slams Terrorist Attack On Train In Balochistan, Urges Early Hostages' Release
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 01:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The United Nations condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan against a Quetta-Peshawar passenger train on Tuesday in which armed militants took a number of hostages, including women and children, and called for their immediate release.
"We've just seen the reports; We, of course, condemn any hostage taking, and we call on those who've taken people hostage to release them at once,"
the UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.
"But," he added, "We're going to keep following the situation as it evolves."
According to media reports, Pakistani security forces are conducting a rescue operation for passengers taken hostages and a number of them have already been freed. The operation would continue till the aggressors were eliminated, the reports said.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute
Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties
Car lifter arrested in injured condition
IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal
Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection
More Stories From World
-
UN slams terrorist attack on train in Balochistan, urges early hostages' release2 minutes ago
-
Holland says Yokohama ready for Saudis in Asian Champions League22 minutes ago
-
Manchester United to leave Old Trafford for 100,000-seat stadium52 minutes ago
-
Stock markets waver after sell-off over US recession fears52 minutes ago
-
South Africa bus crash toll climbs to 161 hour ago
-
India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: report4 hours ago
-
Four dead, 100 families homeless in landslide in Colombia4 hours ago
-
Portugal PM poised to lose confidence vote4 hours ago
-
Belarus hosts about 18,000 visa-waiver visitors from Europe every month4 hours ago
-
Belarus reveals harvest plans for 20254 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament Welcomes Agreement to Integrate Civil, Military Institutions in Northeastern Syria5 hours ago
-
Struggling Japanese automaker Nissan replaces CEO5 hours ago