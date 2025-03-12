UN slams terrorist attack on train in Balochistan, urges early hostages' release

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The United Nations condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan against a Quetta-Peshawar passenger train on Tuesday in which armed militants took a number of hostages, including women and children, and called for their immediate release.

"We've just seen the reports; We, of course, condemn any hostage taking, and we call on those who've taken people hostage to release them at once,"

the UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

"But," he added, "We're going to keep following the situation as it evolves."

According to media reports, Pakistani security forces are conducting a rescue operation for passengers taken hostages and a number of them have already been freed. The operation would continue till the aggressors were eliminated, the reports said.