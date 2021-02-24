UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Slurs Over Violation Of Russian-Speaking People Rights In Baltics, Ukraine - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:43 PM

UN Slurs Over Violation of Russian-Speaking People Rights in Baltics, Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia regrets that the United Nations Human Rights Council glosses over violations of the rights of Russian-speaking population in Baltic countries and Ukraine, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia regrets that the United Nations Human Rights Council glosses over violations of the rights of Russian-speaking population in Baltic countries and Ukraine, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Concerns are growing deeper over discrimination of Russian-speaking population in the Baltics and Ukraine, in particular with regard to execution of linguistic and educational rights. We regret that the UN Human Rights Council and its special procedures draw a veil over flagrant violations of rights of millions of people," Lavrov said at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Protection of official languages should never go along with repressions against national minorities, the Russian foreign minister stressed.

Lavrov also recalled that the Ukrainian government started pushing national minorities' languages out from the social and educational spheres back in September in line with new laws on official language and general secondary education.

"The Russian language, which remains native to 30-50 percent of the population of the country [Ukraine] according to different estimates, was subject to additional discrimination, as the Ukrainian authorities envisioned a separate preferential regime for languages of the EU countries," Lavrov continued.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Russia September From Government Million

Recent Stories

Belgium to try 14 over 2015 Paris attacks

3 minutes ago

FBR paying up to Rs250b refunds to exporters every ..

3 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 1.17 pct higher

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,102 new COVID-19 cases, 3,814 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz gets bail in money laundering case

44 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,749 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.