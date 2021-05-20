UrduPoint.com
UN Soon To Launch Full Humanitarian Appeal To Help Palestinians- Guterres

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

UN Soon to Launch Full Humanitarian Appeal to Help Palestinians- Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he will very soon launch a full humanitarian appeal to support the Palestinians enduring the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

"Under-Secretary-General Mark Lowcock and I will launch a full humanitarian appeal for funding as soon as possible and in the meanwhile, to meet immediate needs, I am working on an allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund, and the Humanitarian Coordinator intends to release $14 million from the Humanitarian Fund for the Occupied Palestinian Territories," Guterres said at a special meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Israeli-Palestinian escalation.

More Stories From World

