UrduPoint.com

UN Sounds Alarm About Mali's Inability To Protect Citizens From Violence

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN Sounds Alarm About Mali's Inability to Protect Citizens From Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The people of Mali get increasingly subjected to violence from both rebels and the army amid the government's failure to ensure proper protection, a UN independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali, Alioune Tine, said on Friday.

Tine made the statement following an 11-day official visit to the Western African country, as quoted by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"A weakened and powerless state is having difficulty assuming its proper role of protecting civilian populations in the face of armed groups that are swarming throughout the country. It is disturbing that civilian populations are also suffering violence from the Malian defense and security forces that are supposed to protect them," Tine said.

The expert said the deterioration of the security situation in Mali has "exceeded a critical threshold," while the Malian people have "serious doubts" about the political will of their government to take concrete steps to guarantee the security of the people, especially in conflict zone.

"This absolutely must change.

It takes a national leap of faith and an unwavering commitment by the Malian authorities, with the active support of their partners, to restore the authority of the state and ensure the protection of civilian populations," the UN expert said.

In August 2020, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near the capital city of Bamako. Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

Last September, the parties agreed on a transition period that would last for 18 months, leading to the parliamentary elections. Bah N'Daw, a former defense minister, was appointed as interim president. However, in late May, Mali saw its second coup, as Goita ousted the new president and prime minister for allegedly violating the transitional charter. He was appointed as interim president by the constitutional court.

Simultaneously, Mali is suffering from the insurgency of various armed groups, especially in the northern areas bordering Burkina Faso and Niger.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Parliament Visit Mali Kati Bamako Burkina Faso Niger May August September 2020 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

26 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

26 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

26 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

26 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

39 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.