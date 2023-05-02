UN Source Says Cannot Confirm Meeting on Grain Deal Planned for This Week

A UN source cannot confirm that a meeting will take place this week to discuss the Black Sea grain deal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A UN source cannot confirm that a meeting will take place this week to discuss the Black Sea grain deal.

"At this point, we cannot confirm a meeting," source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing a senior Ukrainian source, that negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative with the participation of all parties to the deal are scheduled for May 3.

Russia has not received any information regarding negotiations on the grain deal scheduled for this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik in comments on the reports.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during conflict. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports, a provision that Russia said has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.

The deal has since been extended twice and is due to expire on May 18 unless Russia agrees to renew it.