UN Special Adviser on Libya Says Number of Mercenaries in Country Stable Since 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The number of foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya, estimated at 20,000 in 2020, has not changed significantly despite the efforts by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) to withdraw them, United Nations Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams said.

Williams told the Libyan broadcaster Alwasat that the UN is ready to use its network to facilitate the procedure for the mercenaries' withdrawal and return to their countries.

The adviser also assessed the work done by the JMC on the issue, calling it smooth. According to Williams, the commission's meetings with representatives of foreign states give hope for achieving a shared vision of the solution of the problem.

In the autumn of 2020, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals, which resulted in the creation of the JMC, a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

In October, 2021, the commission backed a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the country. In December 2021, the JMC delegation visited Turkey and Russia to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya. The commission member, Faraj Soussa, told Sputnik that Turkey had welcomed the request of the JMC to pull out its forces from Libya given that all foreign mercenaries will withdraw simultaneously.