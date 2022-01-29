UrduPoint.com

UN Special Adviser On Libya Says Number Of Mercenaries In Country Stable Since 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 10:17 PM

UN Special Adviser on Libya Says Number of Mercenaries in Country Stable Since 2020

The number of foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya, estimated at 20,000 in 2020, has not changed significantly despite the efforts by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) to withdraw them, United Nations Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The number of foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya, estimated at 20,000 in 2020, has not changed significantly despite the efforts by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) to withdraw them, United Nations Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams said.

Williams told the Libyan broadcaster Alwasat that the UN is ready to use its network to facilitate the procedure for the mercenaries' withdrawal and return to their countries.

The adviser also assessed the work done by the JMC on the issue, calling it smooth. According to Williams, the commission's meetings with representatives of foreign states give hope for achieving a shared vision of the solution of the problem.

In the autumn of 2020, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals, which resulted in the creation of the JMC, a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

In October, 2021, the commission backed a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the country. In December 2021, the JMC delegation visited Turkey and Russia to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya. The commission member, Faraj Soussa, told Sputnik that Turkey had welcomed the request of the JMC to pull out its forces from Libya given that all foreign mercenaries will withdraw simultaneously.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Turkey Libya October December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

West African delegation arrives in Burkina Faso ov ..

West African delegation arrives in Burkina Faso over coup

45 seconds ago
 Collins to 'walk away proud' after Australian Open ..

Collins to 'walk away proud' after Australian Open defeat

48 seconds ago
 Thousands Take to Streets in Vienna to Protest Man ..

Thousands Take to Streets in Vienna to Protest Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

50 seconds ago
 Powerful winter storm slams into eastern US

Powerful winter storm slams into eastern US

53 seconds ago
 Search operation launched in Dhoke Kamal Din

Search operation launched in Dhoke Kamal Din

48 minutes ago
 26 buildings sealed over illegal commercialization ..

26 buildings sealed over illegal commercialization

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>