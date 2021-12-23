UN Special Adviser Urges All Libyan Actors to Facilitate Elections After Polls Delayed

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) UN Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Libya Stephanie Williams on Thursday called on all actors in the country to facilitate the holding of inclusive, free and fair national elections after the postponement of the polls initially planned for December 24.

On Wednesday, Libya's High National Elections Commission said it was unable to hold the elections citing difficulties related to the inadequacies in the electoral legislation and the issues with the eligibility of candidates.

"I strongly urge relevant institutions and all political actors to focus on the electoral process and on creating the political and security conditions to secure the holding of inclusive, free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, whose outcome will be accepted by all parties," Willliams said in a statement.

Williams also said in the statement that the current challenges in the electoral process should in no way be used to undermine the stability and progress which has been achieved in Libya over the past 15 months.

"To contribute to a solution of Libya's political crisis and to durable stability, presidential and parliamentary elections must take place in the appropriate conditions, on a level playing field among all candidates to peacefully end the political transition and transfer power to democratically elected institutions," she added.