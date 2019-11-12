UrduPoint.com
UN Special Coordinator Calls On Lebanese Leadership To Form New Government - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Tuesday issued a statement in which he urged the Lebanese leaders to form a new government with cabinet members who will be competent and have integrity

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Tuesday issued a statement in which he urged the Lebanese leaders to form a new government with cabinet members who will be competent and have integrity.

"Special Coordinator Mr. Kubis calls upon the leadership of Lebanon to urgently nominate the Prime Minister-designate, start the mandatory process of parliamentary consultations and to maximally accelerate the process of the formation of the new government of personalities known for their competence and integrity, trusted by the people," the statement said.

On October 29, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri's cabinet resigned after two weeks of anti-government rallies that were triggered by the government imposing taxes and fees amid economic hardship. President Michel Aoun has tasked Hariri with performing the duties of a caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aoun informed Kubis about the situation in Lebanon, outlined the way forward in forming a new government and asked for international assistance to address the country's economic woes.

Kubis said in the statement that a new cabinet formed in line with the aspirations of the Lebanese people would be in a better position to appeal for international assistance.

The UN special coordinator also urged the Lebanese leadership to prioritize immediate measures to maintain the country financial and economic stability as well as enforce reforms to end corruption and establish accountability.

However, Kubis warned that the absence of executive and legislative actions only worsens the economic and political crisis in Lebanon and adds to instability.

Peaceful rallies in Lebanon continue as protesters demand forming a government under new conditions as well as implementing economic reforms, particularly in the banking sector.

