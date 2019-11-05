UrduPoint.com
UN Special Coordinator Calls To Accelerate Government Formation Amid Protests In Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

UN Special Coordinator Calls to Accelerate Government Formation Amid Protests in Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis urged on Tuesday political leaders to speed up the process of government formation to meet the Lebanese people's demands against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests, stressing that the crisis in the country "doesn't allow any procrastination."

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, resigned on October 29 after 13 days of demonstrations over economic hardships. Hariri has been asked to perform his duties until the new government is formed.

"In my numerous meetings with constitutional & political leaders, I urge them to accelerate the process of forming a new government that will respond to people's aspiration & get their confidence as well as the vote of confidence of the parliament [through] a constitutional process," Kubis wrote on Twitter.

The UN coordinator noted that "the deepening economic crisis doesn't allow any further procrastination as well as further paralysis #Lebanon."

The protests in the country were sparked by the authorities' intention to introduce a tax on online calls as well as poor economic conditions and low living standards. The plans for the additional levies have since been dropped but the protests continued. The unrest resulted in the further deterioration of the economic situation.

