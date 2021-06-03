UrduPoint.com
UN Special Coordinator For Mideast To Visit Russia Next Week - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:00 PM

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland will pay a visit to Russia next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) United Nations Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland will pay a visit to Russia next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced on Thursday.

"Contacts continue. Russia's and US representatives in the [Mideast] Quartet held talks, all the special representatives held talks: those from Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations. By the way, the UN special coordinator should pay a visit to us next week," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum.

This year's edition of the forum is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

