UN Special Coordinator Holds Talks With Hamas Amid Escalation Of Tension With Israel

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

UN Special Coordinator Holds Talks With Hamas Amid Escalation of Tension With Israel

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov has visited the Gaza Strip and held talks with the leadership of Hamas in the light of tension between Israel and the Palestinian enclave following overnight shelling, Hamas spokesman Abdellatif al-Kanua told Sputnik.

"At today's meeting, the leadership of the Hamas movement UN envoy Nikolay Mladenov discussed ways to ease the blockade of the Gaza Strip and UN efforts in this direction," the spokesman said.

Mladenov has already left the enclave. He headed a delegation of six people.

In the late hours of Tuesday, two rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave in the direction of Israel, which left two people injured. Early on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of 13 rockets from the Gaza Strip, eight of which were intercepted by the air defense system. In response, the Israeli military hit targets of the Hamas movement.

